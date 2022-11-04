Eugene School District 4J classified employees to consider new labor contract

EUGENE, Ore. -- The Eugene School District 4J and the union representing the district’s classified employees have reached a tentative agreement on a new three-year labor contract, according to the school district.
The new contract would affect the district’s educational assistants, bus drivers, custodians, office staff, nutrition services workers and all other classified employees. 4J says that if the new contract is approved, employees represented by the Oregon School Employees Association will receive cost-of-living increases to wages of 12% in the 2022-2023 school year, 6% in the 2023-2024 year, and 4% in 2024-2025.
4J says that a new minimum wage would be set at $18 per hour, and classified staff who work in designated bilingual positions will also get an annual stipend of $750. Other benefits include an additional personal day and greater employer contribution to health insurance premiums. The contract will be sent to union employees for a vote, then to the school board for approval.