 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM PDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

* WHERE...In Oregon, Greater Portland Metro Area, Central
Willamette Valley and South Willamette Valley. In Washington,
Greater Vancouver Area.

* WHEN...Until 1 AM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Seas 17 to 22 ft at 12 seconds and west winds 20 to 30 kt
with gusts up to 40 kt.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Until 5 AM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heavy rain through the evening will result
in poor visibility which may exacerbate difficulty in
navigation.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

&&

Eugene School District 4J classified employees to consider new labor contract

  • Updated
  • 0
Eugene School District 4J

EUGENE, Ore. -- The Eugene School District 4J and the union representing the district’s classified employees have reached a tentative agreement on a new three-year labor contract, according to the school district.

The new contract would affect the district’s educational assistants, bus drivers, custodians, office staff, nutrition services workers and all other classified employees. 4J says that if the new contract is approved, employees represented by the Oregon School Employees Association will receive cost-of-living increases to wages of 12% in the 2022-2023 school year, 6% in the 2023-2024 year, and 4% in 2024-2025.

4J says that a new minimum wage would be set at $18 per hour, and classified staff who work in designated bilingual positions will also get an annual stipend of $750. Other benefits include an additional personal day and greater employer contribution to health insurance premiums. The contract will be sent to union employees for a vote, then to the school board for approval.

Tags

Recommended for you