Eugene School District 4J considering paid stipend for board members

EUGENE, Ore. – A Eugene school district is considering implementing a stipend for its board members, according to local officials, according to school officials.
Eugene School District 4J introduced the topic of paid stipends for sitting board members during their September 6 board meeting. State lawmakers passed House Bill 2753 in the last legislative session, which allows school board members to be compensated, but it’s up to individual districts to decided whether to do it.
The district’s board chair, Maya Rabasa, said that she believes offering the stipend would help diversify the board as many people are deterred from running to election knowing that it takes so much time, and it’s tough to do for those with full time jobs and families. Offering a stipend might create an opportunity for those who have historically been excluding from running for election to the board, she said.
Board members are still prohibited from profiting from their positions, and the stipend wouldn’t be more than $500 per month. The board is currently waiting to hear from their financial director to determine if there’s funding available for a stipend, and they’ll make a decision on whether or not to approve it at their September 20 meeting.