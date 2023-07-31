 Skip to main content
Eugene School District 4J high schools receiving security upgrades

  • Updated
  • 0

4J School Security Upgrades

EUGENE, Ore -- A number of high schools in Eugene School District 4J are getting some new changes that would help out with security. 

Construction has been going on all summer for all schools in the 4J district. Sheldon High School, South Eugene, and Churchill High School are receiving security upgrades based on their needs. North Eugene High School is brand new and is not in need of said upgrades. 

New entryway at Sheldon

According to 4J officials like communications director Jenna McCulley, the community was very adamant these upgrades were made. One of the main features at Sheldon High School is a new entryway. The entryway will funnel visitors directly to the school's office during regular hours. From their visitors can be checked in before going to other locations in the school. 

Churchill High School

Another feature is a new perimeter fence behind Sheldon. Some of the issues that led to the fence was that, according to 4J officials, some schools in the district had multiple entry points. At times, some visitors have even had trouble finding places like the front office. These changes seek to correct these problems and add more to security. 

McCulley said, "Each of those high schools was built differently, with different lay outs and floor planning. So the buildings have been assessed and security measures and upgrades have been put into place at those."

The 4J District is also trying to find a balance between having both safe and welcoming schools. According to the district the new changes may need some getting used to. They shouldn't, however, impede students too much. 

McCulley said, "I think that most will understand the need to balance security and like I said at the beginning of the day and at lunches it won't change their traffic pattern."

South Eugene

4J said next summer similar upgrades will be coming to the middle and elementary schools in the district that don't already have such features.

Eugene School District 4J schools getting security upgrades

Julio Mora Rodriguez joined the KEZI 9 News team in October of 2022 as a news reporter. If you have any story ideas, you can email Julio at jrodriguez@kezi.com.

