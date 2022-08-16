Eugene School District 4J offers free meals to students for school year

EUGENE, Ore. -- Students in the Eugene School District 4J will continue to get free meals this school year.
The free meal program is for all students, regardless of family income. 4J officials say they recognize that many families are still struggling to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, and they want to continue the free meal program with revenue from the district’s budget. Officials say eating a healthy meal helps students’ academic performance and behavior.
Students and parents don’t have to do anything to get access to the free meals.