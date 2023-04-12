Eugene School District 4J prepares to decide fate of North Eugene High School building

EUGENE, Ore. -- A process years in the making is nearing completion with the new North Eugene High School set to open in fall 2023, but what will happen to the old school building is still an open question that the Eugene School District 4J seeks to answer.
4J is looking for input on what they should do with the old NEHS. Back in 2021, students from Yujin Gakuen, a Japanese Immersion School, were sent to Kelley Middle School so 4J could build the new NEHS. At the time, parents were upset with the combination of the two schools, citing classroom size concerns. However, a bond measure passed by 4J residents helped pay for the new NEHS campus, and the school is expected to move into the new buildings in the fall.
On April 12, the Eugene School District 4J held a meeting intended to serve as an information session. The public also had he chance to give their own feedback on what should be done with the old building. 4J are currently considering two main options: demolishing the old building to create new field space, or leaving it up and renovating it for new use. Both options would carry significant financial costs, with a renovation being estimated at about $34 million – nearly three times the cost of turning into field space.
Jenna McCulley, 4J’s director of communications, said they’ve already heard some feedback on what to do with the property.
“It's been a topic of conversation. They did some work sessions around it last month because we know that we're getting ready to accept occupancy for our new building and get things moved over this summer,” McCulley said. “And so, the next step is, what do we do with the existing building?”
McCulley also explained some of the reasons why the old building needed to be updated in the first place.
“The reason that we're replacing it with the beautiful new learning space is, it has roofing issues, and sky lighting issues, and heating system issues. All of those fire sprinkler issues that would have to be addressed if the building was going to be in use long-term," McCulley said.
McCulley called the old site an important landmark and said this is a decision the school district is not taking lightly. The school board is set to make a final decision on the future of the old building on April 19.