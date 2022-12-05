Eugene School District 4J raises cyberbullying awareness with documentary

Eugene, Ore. -- Starting today and throughout the rest of the week, Eugene School District 4J is presenting a documentary for families highlighting the dangers of cyberbullying and the trauma children can suffer because of it.
Cyberbullying can lead to a number of problems for a child, and unlike other types of bullying it can follow them home. According to doctors, only one in 10 young people tell their parents or a trusted adult about cyberbullying. This happens for a number of reasons including embarrassment, fear, or fear of losing access to technology. Cyberbullying can lead to a child dealing with symptoms such as increased anxiety, high amounts of stress, and poor concentration. It can also lead to a child having low self esteem and confidence, and in more extreme cases doctors say it can even lead to suicide.
4J's documentary tries to highlight these issues. There is no perfect strategy to deal with cyberbullying, but some experts have some tips for parents to address the issue in their own home. Some of these include making sure your child only speaks with friends they know in real life and double checking children's devices for specific privacy settings to be turned on.
Schools in Eugene are also trying their best to clamp down on cyberbullying. Janae Smith, a parent of a student, remembers an incident where school officials caught someone bullying online and acted immediately.
"They intercepted some cyberbullying going on and addressed all the parents through email and offered an opportunity to talk with counselors," said Smith.
According to experts, offering emotional support to your child is critical. Listening to their problems and reassuring them that there are people out there who want to help them can go a long way in helping a bullied child. Experts also say one should be careful about completely cutting off a child's access to technology, as this may make them more hesitant to open up in the future
The 4J documentary, Upstanders, is available online to families attending 4J schools, and an in-person screening of it can be seen at the Campbell Community Center on December 9. Both children and parents are encouraged to attend.