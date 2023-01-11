 Skip to main content
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PST THIS
EVENING...
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM PST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, seas 11 to 16 ft at 9 seconds and
southeast winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt expected.
For the Small Craft Advisory, seas 8 to 13 ft at 14 seconds
and southeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Gale Warning, from 8 PM this evening to 7 AM PST
Thursday. Small Craft Advisory, until 8 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

&&

Eugene School District 4J to make bid for disused EWEB riverfront building

  • Updated
  • 0
EWEB former HQ property for sale

EUGENE, Ore. -- Eugene School District 4J has announced that it is preparing a submission to the Eugene Water and Electric Board to bid on the utility’s riverfront building, which has sat nearly vacant and disused by EWEB for years.

4J said they will purchase the riverfront property to work together with community partners including the Lane Arts Council and Eugene Science Center to establish a multicultural center for learning, innovation and creativity. 4J said superintendent Dr. Andy Dey has already informed EWEB general manager Frank Lawson of their intention to present a letter of interest to purchase the property. 4J said the proposal will be finalized within the week to submit to the EWEB board of commissioners at an upcoming meeting.

4J officials said that the district’s current administrative headquarters at 200 North Monroe Street in Eugene is intended for educational use, and is not meant to be used for administrative functions. That is part of why 4J wants to purchase the EWEB building. School district officials said that if the district acquires the property all administrative functions of the district will be moved in to the riverfront building, a space that is much better suited to district operations.

4J also said they plan to use the building for educational programming. Examples given by the district include using kitchen facilities for culinary arts programming, and providing space for the district’s multicultural programs.

The EWEB riverfront property has long been the subject of intense debate over its use. When EWEB declared the property as surplus in late 2018, the city of Eugene had exclusive rights to negotiate with EWEB for the purchase of the property. However, the city waived that right in 2021, leading to EWEB seeking requests for proposals for the property’s use. In October 2022, after receiving several proposals, EWEB rejected them all and announced a plan to simply outright sell the building.

To hear more from Eugene School District 4J on their plans for the property, as well as from EWEB and the city of Eugene on its sale, tune in to KEZI 9 News at 4, 5 and 6 p.m.

