Eugene School District 4J to make bid for disused EWEB riverfront building

EUGENE, Ore. -- Eugene School District 4J has announced that it is preparing a submission to the Eugene Water and Electric Board to bid on the utility’s riverfront building, which has sat nearly vacant and disused by EWEB for years.

4J said they will purchase the riverfront property to work together with community partners including the Lane Arts Council and Eugene Science Center to establish a multicultural center for learning, innovation and creativity. 4J said superintendent Dr. Andy Dey has already informed EWEB general manager Frank Lawson of their intention to present a letter of interest to purchase the property. 4J said the proposal will be finalized within the week to submit to the EWEB board of commissioners at an upcoming meeting.

4J officials said that the district’s current administrative headquarters at 200 North Monroe Street in Eugene is intended for educational use, and is not meant to be used for administrative functions. That is part of why 4J wants to purchase the EWEB building. School district officials said that if the district acquires the property all administrative functions of the district will be moved in to the riverfront building, a space that is much better suited to district operations.

4J also said they plan to use the building for educational programming. Examples given by the district include using kitchen facilities for culinary arts programming, and providing space for the district’s multicultural programs.

The EWEB riverfront property has long been the subject of intense debate over its use. When EWEB declared the property as surplus in late 2018, the city of Eugene had exclusive rights to negotiate with EWEB for the purchase of the property. However, the city waived that right in 2021, leading to EWEB seeking requests for proposals for the property’s use. In October 2022, after receiving several proposals, EWEB rejected them all and announced a plan to simply outright sell the building.

To hear more from Eugene School District 4J on their plans for the property, as well as from EWEB and the city of Eugene on its sale, tune in to KEZI 9 News at 4, 5 and 6 p.m.