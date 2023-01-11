Eugene School District 4J to make bid for old EWEB riverfront headquarters for new administrative HQ

EUGENE, Ore. -- Eugene School District 4J has announced that it is preparing a submission to the Eugene Water and Electric Board to bid on the utility’s riverfront building, which has sat nearly vacant and disused by EWEB for years, in hopes of moving its administrative functions to the facility.

4J said superintendent Dr. Andy Dey has already informed EWEB general manager Frank Lawson of their intention to present a letter of interest to purchase the property.

"Got permission from the board, we're excited and really hoping to continue conversation with EWEB," Dey said.

Dey believes the property is the perfect space for their administration and student programs to grow.

"Students have lots of desires for programs that we want to offer them, like career and technical education, skill centers and multicultural opportunities where people can be co-located," Dey said.

Within the bid, they'll be partnering with community agencies including the Lane Arts Council and the Eugene Science Center.

"We've had conversations with a number of program partners about the possibility of co-locating in that location. Not really asking them to invest beyond their core mission, but to work more closely with us on a day-to-day basis," Dey said.

Dey said they're outgrowing their current administrative building located at 200 North Monroe Street, saying it was intended for learning purposes, not as business offices.

"We just don't have the space here. We have people working in hallways and literally in closets," Dey said.

He said if the district acquires the property all administrative functions of the district will be moved in to the riverfront building.

"This would be a great instructional space for expanded programs for students," Dey said.

4J also said they plan to use the EWEB building for some educational programming. Examples given by the district include using kitchen facilities for culinary arts programming, and providing space for the district’s multicultural programs.

"We would bring a whole group of people into downtown that currently aren't there. That's really exciting for us, for families, and for the city as a whole," Dey said.

The proposal will be finalized within the week to submit to the EWEB board of commissioners at an upcoming meeting.

KEZI asked why district officials chose to make this announcement now. They said they wanted the community to hear the news from them first, before word spread throughout the community.

The EWEB riverfront property has long been the subject of intense debate over its use. When EWEB declared the property as surplus in late 2018, the city of Eugene had exclusive rights to negotiate with EWEB for the purchase of the property. However, the city waived that right in 2021, leading to EWEB seeking requests for proposals for the property’s use. In October 2022, after receiving several proposals, EWEB rejected them all and announced a plan to simply outright sell the building.

While the City of Eugene isn't commenting on it now, the city has been looking at the property for years as a new City Hall.

In fact, councilman Mike Clark has written many opinion articles with local news papers like The Register Guard, dating back to 2018.

In those, he wrote in part, "I have been and remain convinced this is the wisest and least expensive option to solve the problem of a new City Hall.

"For at least 12 years, since I was attending meetings in the old City Hall, it's been my opinion that EWEB should be our next City Hall," Clark said.

In that article, he also added in part, "All we lack is the will."

"We have never done so before because there was never a majority of councilors willing to agree that that was the right option. We have looked at several options over those 12 years, since the old City Hall space. We've been at Lane County, we've now been at Lane Community College downtown for a while and we have never stopped looking for, or asking the question, 'is it smarter to build or buy?"' Clark said.