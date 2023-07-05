Eugene sees increase in fireworks on Independence Day despite ban

EUGENE, Ore.-- Eugene was lit up on Independence Day despite the city-wide ban of all commercial fireworks. With another chaotic Fourth of July, there were hopes that 2023 would see a significant reduction in legal and illegal firework activity.

Eugene resident Lexi Dawson said she is upset following the ban and the lack of participation from Eugene residents.

"They don't care what the rules are, I'm sorry it's just nobody cares,” Dawson said. “All we can do is call and we see nothing being done which I know the police is involved and there's not enough of them.”

The ban says that a person is not allowed to light, buy, or sell any type of "consumer firework" within city limits. Citizens are both for and against the ban, with those in favor citing the protection of animals and reduced fire risk.

"I think people are very patriotic and want to celebrate, but on the other hand my main concern would be fire danger,” Eugene resident John Ramsdell said. “The extreme measures in terms of drought and moisture being evaporated, it’s kind of like a tinder box so I’m for it because of the fire issues."

Eugene Police said they took 185 calls for illegal fireworks in Eugene alone, which is 54 more calls than last year. There seems to still be a shared belief that the community can ignore the ban without facing punishment. Residents and firework sellers alike don’t yet know if the ban would really work unless it changes penalties.

"We need stiffer fines and maybe have a firework squad that’s out there patrolling and answering phone calls,” Dawson said. “I don't know where the phone calls go, I've never made a phone call because I don't know who to call."

A major issue that arises from the bans is the lack of legal fireworks available, resulting in more illegal fireworks being used.

“I think it's going to do that, if they're going to ban it the people that want it will get it. Wherever they want to get it they will get it,” Eugene resident Bruce Martin said.

The ban is set to be in place for next year's holiday, with a sizable number of people wanting it erased. Firework vendor Kristy Taylor feels that the bans are only going to drive up illegal firework sales, further worsening the firework issue.

“I frequently tell people please don't buy illegal ones because you make it very difficult for us to be able to do something that is safe and sane -- that is legal," Taylor said. “People are going to do it, so you might as well make the legal ones legal so that they can have fun."