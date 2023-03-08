Eugene Springfield Fire accepting applications for Young Women’s Fire Camp

EUGENE, Ore. -- Back by popular demand, Eugene Springfield Fire is hosting its 12th annual Young Women’s Fire Camp.
The week-long camp is open to all female-identifying youth between the ages of 15 and 19, Eugene Springfield Fire said, and will be offered between June 26 and 30. It will be physically challenging, but Eugene Springfield Fire said the camp instills self-confidence, teamwork and leadership by utilizing fire service activities as a catalyst for growth. As part of the camp, participants will be issued firefighting gear and take part in activities related to fire service, emergency medical service, and other fields.
Applications are due by May 19 and are available along with more details on Eugene Springfield Fire’s website.