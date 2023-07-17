Eugene Springfield Fire battles two-alarm blaze in west Eugene

EUGENE, Ore. – Firefighters responded on Sunday evening to a two-alarm house fire in west Eugene involving several outbuildings of two homes, according to authorities.
Eugene Springfield Fire officials said that they were on scene at about 7:30 p.m. on July 16 for a house fire on Pershing Street. Fire crews found several outbuildings on fire that extended to two homes, according to fire officials. ESF said that a neighboring apartment building was threatened when dumpster ignited as the fire grew.
Additional units and support staff were called in due to the size of the fire, authorities said. Fire officials said that all occupants were safely evacuated. The cause of the fire was determined to be electrical, ESF officials said.