Eugene Springfield Fire conducting trainings at local elementary school

EUGENE, Ore. -- Starting Friday, Eugene Springfield Fire will be practicing firefighting and rescue skills at the soon-to-be-demolished Camas Ridge Elementary School.
ESF says the trainings will go from August 26 through September 1. Officials say crews will be practicing skills related to rescuing civilians and injured firefighters. The fire department says multiple fire engines and firefighting crews will be at the school throughout the week, but live fire will not be used. As such, there will be no fire danger to the public.
ESF says hands-on training is the best way for firefighters to be prepared to respond to an emergency. The fire department says the school building is ideal to practice tactics that might damage a structure. They say the training may include breaching through walls, forcing doors open, and cutting holes in roofs. Eugene Springfield Fire says their firefighters receive at least 320 hours of training every two years, and that’s not including ad-hoc training exercises such as this one.