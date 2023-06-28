 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Eugene Springfield Fire conducts realistic training ahead of Fourth of July holiday.

  • Updated
  • 0

Fire crews got first-hand experience with battling a wild land fire for a training exercise.

EUGENE, Ore.— Fire crews got some hands-on experience during a wildland fire exercise ahead of the Fourth of July.

Eugene Springfield Fire Battalion Chief Rod Cullen had his crew simulate a wildland fire in West Eugene to get crew members familiar with this type of fast-moving fire.

'"These are different breed of fire -- it’s a wildland what we call it," Cullen said. "They get very big very quickly, so it's important for us to practice and be prepared for these sorts of situations.”

Golden Gardens Park

The location the training took place is an extremely flammable with dried tall grass that could turn into a fast-moving Wild Land Fire.

Even with Eugene’s firework ban, the dried grasslands surrounding the town are primed for a fast-spreading wildland fire. Crews are prepared for a worst-case scenario for this Fourth of July holiday.

"This is not an uncommon scenario, this could easily happen especially with Fourth of July happening," Cullen said.

Because of recent concerns of wildfires in the area, fire crews needed to find a way to both alert the public of possible dangers and where the community would go to find safety. Eugene Springfield Fire worked to establish a set of evacuation zones and an emergency alert system to provide evacuation information in the hopes of providing proper evacuation instruction and saving lives in the future.

“Early notification is super important because we're able to give you up to date information about what's happening as far as a fire,” Cullen said. “Where it's heading and most importantly that we need you to evacuate."

Fire Crews training

The goal of the training is to have crew members become more familiar with firefighting protocol in the Eugene grass lands. 

Cullen said the more people informed about a fire in the area, the better chances that crews can contain it quicker, safer, and more effectively.

"We thank them for registering their phones, and encourage them to tell their friends, family members, coworkers the importance of registering their phones so we can communicate with them," Cullen said.

Tags

Recommended for you