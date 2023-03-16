Eugene-Springfield fire crews respond to multiple morning fires

EUGENE, Ore. – Eugene Springfield fire crews responded to multiple fires early on the morning of Thursday, March 16, fire officials said.
At 2:27 a.m., fire crews responded to a garage fire on E Street in Springfield, fire officials said. The fire was contained to the garage, according to Eugene-Springfield fire officials.
At 2:30 a.m., fire crews responded to an RV fire near First Avenue and Lincoln Street in Eugene in which the RV suffered extensive damage, fire officials said.
At 6:38 a.m., fire crews responded to a house fire involving a home still under construction on Cal Young Road and Ravenwood Drive, fire officials said.
Eugene and Springfield firefighters arrived on scene to find the unoccupied structure well involved in fire, fire officials said. Fire crews contained the fire to the structure of origin and a thorough search found no occupants and no reported injuries, according to fire officials. Fire officials said the lack of sheet rock and void spaces helped to limit the fire’s spread.
Fire officials said the caller reporting the blaze was alerted by roosting turkeys making lots of noise. Fire officials also said they found evidence the building was being used as a temporary shelter.
All of the incidents are still under investigation. Authorities also said no injuries were reported in any of the fires.
Eugene-Springfield fire officials would like to remind the public to maintain functioning smoke detectors in their homes.