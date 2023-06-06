Eugene-Springfield Fire ready to take on brush fires as summer approaches

EUGENE, Ore -- As the summer approaches, firefighters aren't just worried about the big wildfires, but also smaller brush fires.

Earlier in the week, firefighters from Eugene Springfield Fire have been keeping busy. On Monday, more than 20 reported brush, grass, bark dust, and other fires ignited in Eugene. One of those brush fires happened behind the 2125 Franklin Apartments on Garden Avenue and Walnut Street. The aftermath of the flames can still be seen on some of the trees.

The fire was reported at 5:01 in the morning. One resident, Jonathan Hobson lives right next door to Franklin Apartments. He had left his window open and smoke got in his house. His smoke detector didn't sound the alarm.

"It was just super smoky, stinking up my apartment. I'm surprised my smoke alarm didn't go off, it was actually quite strong," he said.

Hobson had a front row seat to the action, and he said this wasn't the first time a brush fire happened close by. The fire department brought in four fire trucks to deal with the situation. The flames were burning trees and foliage right next to the Union-Pacific Railroad tracks. Eugene-Springfield Fire Deputy Chief Scott Bishop said firefighters had to be even more careful than usual.

"There were at least three heavy freight trains that came through there both east and west. So we had to use them to help control the speed and slow them way down from there standard 40 to 45 miles an hour that they would come through that area for us," Bishop said. "They also gave us ample warning to get our crews away from the tracks."

The department said it was hard to get to, as there was a creek and vegetation in between Franklin Apartments and the flames. Firefighters fought the flames for six hours. According to firefighters there was no threat to the residents nearby. The cause of the fire is believed to be a homeless encampment nearby, a gas powered generator was left running in the area.

The hotter temperatures, drier conditions, and wind make brush fires like this more prevalent. Fortunately, Eugene Springfield Fire plans and prepares for these situations. The department said they have the equipment and man power necessary to deal with these situations and not feel overwhelmed. If they need assistance, they can also call nearby departments or districts. They also study weather patterns to predict where the next fires are likely to happen.

Deputy Chief Bishop said, "We can't guarantee you when a fire is going to occur, but we can tell you at the end of the year the majority of fires happened in these areas, in these months. So using that information we're going to prepare ourselves as much as possible."

In order to prevent brush fires from becoming an issue to start with the Department does ask people to stay vigilant and responsible. Just like the generator, gas powered equipment can easily ignite flames and start burning the surrounding plants and grass. Charcoal grills are also another big igniter.

"People feel, everything is cool and out and they dump it in the garbage can. The garbage can is plastic, it's in a garage, the backyard close to a house. It's super common for us to find a fires started that way." Deputy Chief Bishop said.