Eugene Springfield Fire responds to fire at Valley River inn

A room can be seen completely engulfed in flames in this image sent by a viewer.
Valley River Inn fire
Smoke and flames can be seen billowing out of a window in this image sent by a viewer.
Firefighter responds to Valley River Inn fire
Smoke from Valley River Inn fire
Firefighters at Valley River Inn fire
Firefighters use ladder to reach Valley River Inn fire
Valley River Inn damaged by fire
Valley River Inn burned roof
EUGENE, Ore. -- Eugene Springfield Fire is responding to a large fire at the Valley River Inn.
Eugene Springfield Fire said the fire was reported at about 11:07 a.m. on February 28. Eugene Springfield Fire responded with all available fire crews and numerous emergency personnel. As of 1:03 p.m., fire crews are still on the scene to keep the fire contained.
Eugene Springfield Fire said the fire started on the second floor on the south side of the building and quickly spread to the third floor and the attic. The fire was quickly upgraded to a three-alarm fire. EUgene Springfield Fire said the building's sprinkler system was not activated, but the fire alarm did sound. This allowed for a successful evacuation of the building, with no injuries reported.
Eugene Springfield Fire said the building suffered extensive damage, including a partial roof collapse. The cause of the fire is currently unknown.
