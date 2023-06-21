Eugene, Springfield fire stations hosting illegal firework drop-off days

EUGENE, Ore. – Local fire and police officials said on Wednesday that locals who have illegal fireworks in their home will soon have an opportunity to get rid of them without being cited.
Eugene and Springfield fire officials will be hosting illegal fireworks amnesty turn-in days in early July at two different locations, Eugene police officials said. Authorities said that the event is open only to private individuals and not commercial organizations.
Police said fireworks can be dropped off on July 1 and July 2 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Eugene Fire Station 2, located at 1705 W. 2nd Ave., and at Springfield Fire Station 3, located at 1225 28th Street.
Eugene’s City Council voted in 2022 to ban fireworks in addition to existing state restrictions within the city limits due to associated fire danger and their impact on people and pets, police officials said. Authorities said violations will bring a maximum fine of $500. Hosts for unruly gatherings can also be held criminally responsible for multiple violations of this ordinance with a minimum fine of $375, police said.
Eugene police officials said the ban prohibits the sale, use, lighting, detonation or display of consumer fireworks anywhere in the city at any time, authorities said. Police said display fireworks are also banned, except July 3 through July 5, unless specifically authorized by the city.
Consumer fireworks and novelties exempt from the ban include party poppers, sparklers, novelty snakes, novelty smoke devices, and model rockets, among other items, police officials said.
To report violations within the Eugene city limits, call 541-682-5111. Illegal fireworks violations in Springfield can be reported by calling 541-726-3714. Illegal fireworks use can also be reported through a Fireworks Alert app on the city’s website.
More information is also available at the Oregon State Fire Marshal’s website.