Eugene Springfield Fire to conduct simulated wildfire training exercise

EUGENE, Ore. – A simulated wildfire exercise will be conducted by Eugene Springfield Fire personnel at Golden Gardens Park next week, authorities said.
Fire officials said the training exercise will begin at 9:30 a.m. on June 28, and provides a hands-on training opportunity for fire and emergency services personnel. The exercise will provide a hands-on opportunity for firefighters to maintain their proficiency of skills in responding to fires, authorities said.
Fire officials said that Eugene Springfield Fire crews will be staged at the east end of Jessen Street and near the smaller northeast pond.
ESF officials said that no live fire will be used in the exercise. Fire movement and spread will be instead be simulated and residents in the area can expect to see fire personnel and fire vehicles in the area similar to that of an actual live fire event, authorities said.
For more information, call 541-682-7100, or email Eugene Springfield Fire.