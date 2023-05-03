Eugene Springfield Fire to phase out fire engine to fit within city budget

EUGENE, Ore.- The City of Eugene is looking to reduce city spending with a proposed budget called FY23. This would see reductions across all of the city ordinances including fire and emergency services.

Eugene Springfield Fire is looking at a $2 million budget gap that would need to be reduced. The first option is increasing ambulance fees to drop the gap to $1.5 million and cut six department positions.

This led to the controversial choice to pull one of their operating fire engines from service. Fire Chief Mike Caven said this would hopefully put the department where it needs to be following the new budget.

“The reduction strategy was going to be closing a fire engine, and fortunately we have the ability to leverage a different type of resource in its place to cover some of the work,” Caven said. “But just like every other department in the city, it's challenging. We want to provide and grow our services to the community, to the best that we can."

The removal of the fire engine brings a shared host of problems as fire crews would have one less engine available to respond to emergency. In addition, a loss of fire coverage would result for the department, as they would have to rely on other stations for support. Caven said the announcement has brought a shared unrest throughout his department as fire crews feel they may not be able to complete their jobs as well as before.

“Anytime you lose something or see a service reduction it impacts you and impacts morale,” Caven said. “Just the feeling of, 'do we have what we need to meet our service demand?' And so the staff are feeling disappointed, feeling frustrated. How do they meet their mission and do their work in these environments?”

Caven said the decision to drop the engine was made because the department hadn't expanded in previous years like anticipated, forcing them to make large cuts in order to meet the city's budget.

"We haven't really grown in some time and we didn't recover from cuts that we made during the last recession,” Caven said. “There weren’t new or other programs to shave to reach $1.5 million.”

Caven wanted to clarify that the positions being reduced were already established vacancies, and no one in the fire department is facing any layoffs.