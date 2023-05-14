 Skip to main content
Eugene Springfield Fire water rescue team gears up for summer

The Eugene Springfield Fire department's water rescue team is preparing for its busy season as summer gets closer.

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. – With temperatures on the rise, Eugene Springfield Fire Department’s water rescue team is preparing for its busy season.

The ESF team is made up of between 40 and 50 members for the entire department. They are based out of Station 5 in Springfield and Station 6 in Eugene. But they are not limited to the water.Water rescue duties are doubled up on what the team members already do as firefighters.

"If we're in the station and we get a water rescue call we just switch from the engine over to the boats and then we take off,” ESF Captain Riley Martinka said. “If we're on a call already then we may have to get back to the station, switch over as fast as we can, get on the boat and then we come here."

ESF Water Rescue 1

Members of ESF's water rescue team perform water rescue duties in addition to their normal responsibilities as firefighters.

Martinka said there are instances when they encounter people in dire, emergency situations. But a majority of calls they respond to are people lost on the river, or unsure of their surroundings.

“They may fall off their watercraft and don't have life jackets on and they end up on a log or an island or a rock in the middle of the river and they don't have any more flotation device or anything like that so they call us to come and help," Martinka said.

One specific instance they run into frequently is a person getting caught in a “strainer.” Martinka described a strainer as a log in the river that lets water pass under it but not people. Cold water temperatures can also prove to be a problem, even for experienced swimmers.

“Any time when it's like 50 degrees or below you'll start getting hypothermic at a faster rate,” Martinka said. “Anywhere from like five to 15 minutes, you can start losing your dexterity. And then you'll start getting exhausted and tired. And then you, even the strongest swimmers, don't have the muscle strength to keep above water."

The biggest tip the water rescue team can give to people heading for the river is to use a life jacket, regardless of skill level. The team said rivergoers understanding their surroundings is also very important. And if anyone is unfamiliar with the area they are visiting along the river, they should let their friends or family know of their plans in advance.

ESF Water Rescue 2

ESF installed a life jacket station at Clearwater Park where river visitors can borrow one for free.

Something ESF has done to help people going to the river is putting a life jacket station at Clearwater Park’s boat ramp. Visitors can borrow a life jacket for the day and return it free of charge.

"We set that up about three years ago,” Martinka said. “And since we put that in there our drownings, at least at Clearwater Park, have gone down significantly. We come in here for training and different calls. And we look around and we can see that they're being used.”

For now Clearwater Park is the only place to have a station like that, but Martinka said the plan is to put more similar kiosks in parks around the area.

 

