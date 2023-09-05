 Skip to main content
Eugene, Springfield police collect more than 5,000 diapers for Lane County Diaper Bank

  • Updated
EUGENE/SPRINGFIELD, Ore. – Efforts by Eugene and Springfield police officers to collect diapers for the Lane County Diaper Drive succeeded well beyond their goals, according to authorities.

Police said that their original goal was to collect 3,000 diapers for 120 babies, but the Lane County Diaper Bank said a total of 5,437 diapers was collected from the local community for the drive which will provide for a total of 217 babies.

“Wow, we are blow away by the support and commitment to the wellbeing of families in our community!” said Teresa Bauer of Lane County Diaper Drive said.

Police said another drive is scheduled for the week of September 18 through September 24 in honor of National Diaper Awareness Week. Capping off the week, the Lane County Diaper Bank will host an event at Dorris Ranch from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on September 24. The event will feature a 50/50 raffle, face painting, balloon art, and more.

More information on the event can be found on the Lane County Diaper Bank’s Facebook page.

