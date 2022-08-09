Eugene Starbucks workers on strike against alleged aggression from corporate leadership

EUGENE, Ore. -- Workers at a Starbucks in Eugene officially went on strike Monday morning, claiming corporate leadership has been aggressive towards their union.
As of 4:30 a.m. on August 8, the partners at the 2830 Willamette St. Starbucks were on strike. They say they will stay on strike until Sunday, August 14. A worker said they are focused on changing the store’s hours and countering retaliatory actions from Starbucks management against the union.
Union organizers claim the response from Starbucks corporate leadership has been aggressive. As a result, they have filed an unfair labor practice charge with the local branch of the national labor relations board to get to the bottom of the allegations. In the meantime, workers are holding a picket demonstration that has forced the store to close and stay closed for the duration of the strike.
“We're on strike because Starbucks has been increasing their disciplining at our store and across the country,” said Quentin Piccolo, a shift manager at the Eugene Starbucks. “At our store we’ve been experiencing firings and unjust write-ups. There’s definitely an attempt to get the turnover going before we can get a contract started.”
So far, only the Starbucks on Willamette Street is closed for the strike.