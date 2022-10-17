Eugene store selling second-hand Halloween costumes

EUGENE, Ore. -- Every parent wants to give their child a memorable holiday, and Halloween is no different. However, the negative impacts from inflation have some families in a bind.
The rising prices have some looking for ways to save money, and this includes costumes. One store is looking to make Halloween affordable for everyone this year. Alice Harless, the owner of My Little Children on Coburg Road in Eugene, says their costumes are much cheaper than what can be found at a big-name store. Costumes there can go from $4 to $13, and while most are second-hand, some are brand new.
“I've noticed just a huge influx of shoppers recently,” said Harless. “I mean, we have been busy and I think it is because of our prices and because we are picky, we take great things, we have great customers that bring great things in.”
The store expects to sell out of costumes before Halloween arrives, and is accepting donations for extra outfits. Donors can also trade in their old costume for a new one. My Little Children also plans to do a costume giveaway on October 23 and 24.