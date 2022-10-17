Eugene store selling second-hand Halloween costumes

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT FRIDAY...

Lane Regional Air Protection Agency has continued an Air Quality
Advisory, which is in effect until 6 PM PDT Friday. Most persistent
area of smoke and less than ideal air quality will be to east and
south of Eugene, primarly in the Middle Fork Willamette Valley and
the Oakridge area.

A Smoke Air Quality Advisory remains in effect. Wildfires burning in
the region combined with forecasted conditions will cause air
quality to reach unhealthy levels at times through Friday. Improving
air quality is expected Friday night into the weekend, as weather
fronts will bring rain and breezy conditions.

Pollutants in smoke can cause burning eyes, runny nose, aggravate
heart and lung diseases, and aggravate other serious health
problems. Limit outdoor activities and keep children indoors if it
is smoky. Please follow medical advice if you have a heart or lung
condition.

More information about air quality can be found at:
www.lrapa.org

Weather Alert

...COOL AND WET FALL-LIKE WEATHER ARRIVES LATER THIS WEEKEND...

A change in the weather pattern is expected later this week. The
rainy season likely begins in earnest Friday or Saturday as the
first in a series of Pacific frontal systems moves across the
Pacific Northwest. This will bring an end to the extended
unseasonably dry and hot weather.

A strong cold front will push into the region Friday into
Saturday, bringing the first significant widespread rain to the
region since June. Overall expected rainfall amounts will be
adjusted between now and the event, but at this point 0.25 to 0.50
inch of rain is possible for the inland valleys, with 1 to 2
inches possible along the coast and across the higher terrain.
Afternoon high temperatures in the 70s on Thursday will begin to
cool into the 60s on Friday, and then will have a difficult time
getting out of the 50s over the weekend.

With the expected rainfall, roads may become slippery. Also any
clogged drains or gutters could easily overfill. Consider checking
outdoor drains, roof gutters, and other areas with poor drainage
and clearing out the dead leaves and debris.

Eugene store selling second-hand Halloween costumes

  • Updated
  • 0
Eugene store offering secondhand costumes

EUGENE, Ore. -- Every parent wants to give their child a memorable holiday, and Halloween is no different. However, the negative impacts from inflation have some families in a bind.

The rising prices have some looking for ways to save money, and this includes costumes. One store is looking to make Halloween affordable for everyone this year. Alice Harless, the owner of My Little Children on Coburg Road in Eugene, says their costumes are much cheaper than what can be found at a big-name store. Costumes there can go from $4 to $13, and while most are second-hand, some are brand new.

“I've noticed just a huge influx of shoppers recently,” said Harless. “I mean, we have been busy and I think it is because of our prices and because we are picky, we take great things, we have great customers that bring great things in.”

The store expects to sell out of costumes before Halloween arrives, and is accepting donations for extra outfits. Donors can also trade in their old costume for a new one. My Little Children also plans to do a costume giveaway on October 23 and 24.

Tags

Recommended for you