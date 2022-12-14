Eugene students release salmon fry into waterways to learn about ecosystem

EUGENE, Ore. -- Some Eugene elementary school students got to see their hard work pay off Wednesday morning at Alton Baker Park, as they released hundreds of fish fry into the water.
Students at Eugene School District 4J participated in the annual salmon fry release “Eggs to Fry” program. In late October, 63 classrooms each got about 100 Chinook salmon eggs to raise. Students were responsible for checking on the salmon and the water quality. They also learned about the life cycle of the species while watching the eggs mature through the three stages of their life cycle -- eyed egg, alevin and fry.
On December 14, they set their fry free on their journey to the ocean from a creek near Autzen Stadium, where they got to see the salmon fry get released. While awaiting their turn, students got to play a game where some pretended to be salmon, and others pretended to be predators to learn about how salmon interacted with their ecosystem.
Teacher Tana Shepard says the program helps the kids learn about the ecosystem, and how important it is to protect it.
“Everything living on the planet is connected,” Shepard said. “Studying the keystone species is a way to understand our interconnectedness with our ecosystem, and understanding that if any part of the ecosystem disappears it actually collapses.”