Eugene SWAT break down apartment door to arrest man accused of assault

EUGENE, Ore. – A Springfield man is in jail on domestic abuse charges after SWAT broke down a door to get into an apartment where he was hiding with his alleged victim on Tuesday night, Eugene police said.
According to Eugene Police Department, at about 7:50 p.m. on July 18, officers conducted a welfare check on a woman in an apartment near 18th Avenue and Alder Street. Police said that when they arrived, they found a man who had previously been in a relationship with the woman in the apartment with her. Police said they believed the man had domestically assaulted the woman, and they had probable cause to arrest him.
Police said they knocked on the door, but the man, identified as Jayson Wesley Boyd, 21, of Springfield, and the woman moved out of view into another room. Police said they continually kept knocking on the door for a long while as they applied for a warrant to go into the apartment. As the situation progressed, officers said they became increasingly worried that the woman was not free to leave.
EPD said they sent in their Crisis Negotiation Team, Drone Team, and SWAT Team. When the suspect didn’t respond to the CNT’s hails after several minutes, the SWAT Team broke down the door to get into the apartment to ensure the safety of the woman, EPD said. Both Boyd and the woman complied with SWAT commands, and Boyd was arrested. The woman was uninjured, EPD said.
Boyd was sent to the Lane County Jail and charged with fourth-degree assault, strangulation, and menacing.