Eugene SWAT responds to capture fugitive at north Eugene home

EUGENE, Ore. – Authorities said that Eugene Police Department’s Street Crimes Unit arrested a man on Wednesday who violated the terms of his prison transitional leave agreement.
Eugene police learned that the fugitive, identified as Dakota Dale Stover, was known to be hiding out at a home on Willakenzie Drive, police said. EPD said police initially observed no activity at the home but several people in the area confirmed to police that Stover was there.
EPD said the SCU obtained a body search warrant for Stover’s arrest, which allows police to force entry into a location for the suspect’s arrest if the suspect refuses orders to leave. EPD’s SWAT responded at about 4:30 p.m. to execute the warrant, authorities said. Police said that Stover initially refused to leave the home, but he complied after police used distraction devices and was arrested without incident.
Stover is currently in custody at the Lane County Jail as of September 1 for violating his transitional leave agreement, according to jail records.