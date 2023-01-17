 Skip to main content
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM PST
WEDNESDAY...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 6 AM PST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, seas 8 to 13 ft at 15 seconds and
south winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt expected. For
the Small Craft Advisory, seas 7 to 12 ft at 13 seconds and
south winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Gale Warning, from 1 AM to 6 AM PST Wednesday. Small
Craft Advisory, until 1 AM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

&&

Eugene tax office to be closed for renovations

  • Updated
  • 0
Eugene Oregon Department of Revenue office

EUGENE, Ore. -- The Oregon Department of Revenue’s office in the Valley River Center will be closed for two weeks for construction, the office announced Tuesday.

According to the ODR, the office at 1600 Valley River Dr., Suite 310 will be closed from Monday, January 23 through Friday, February 3. The office says the closure is due to renovations that will be made to enhance the safety and security of the customer service area. The office said there will be a secure drop box available for taxpayers to drop off any payments or documents, which will be emptied daily by revenue office staff. Staff also said they will mail receipts directly to customers.

The office is scheduled to reopen for normal business hours on Monday, February 6.

Department of Revenue officials encourage taxpayers to check out their website. Officials said the site has been recently improved with easier navigation and support for tablets and smart phones. ODR officials say taxpayers can use the website to see letters sent by the department, initiate appeals, make payments and submit questions.

