Eugene tax office to be closed for renovations

EUGENE, Ore. -- The Oregon Department of Revenue’s office in the Valley River Center will be closed for two weeks for construction, the office announced Tuesday.
According to the ODR, the office at 1600 Valley River Dr., Suite 310 will be closed from Monday, January 23 through Friday, February 3. The office says the closure is due to renovations that will be made to enhance the safety and security of the customer service area. The office said there will be a secure drop box available for taxpayers to drop off any payments or documents, which will be emptied daily by revenue office staff. Staff also said they will mail receipts directly to customers.
The office is scheduled to reopen for normal business hours on Monday, February 6.
Department of Revenue officials encourage taxpayers to check out their website. Officials said the site has been recently improved with easier navigation and support for tablets and smart phones. ODR officials say taxpayers can use the website to see letters sent by the department, initiate appeals, make payments and submit questions.