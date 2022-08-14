Eugene teen recalls taking home gold in World Junior Ultimate Frisbee Championship

EUGENE, Ore.— It's a golden victory for two Eugene teens returning home from Poland after the World Junior Ultimate Frisbee Championships.
Oregon State University sophomore and South Eugene High School alumnus Will O'Brien started playing ultimate frisbee when he was 14 years old. At 19 years old, he's crowned a world junior champion just five years later.
"It was something you can only experience once in a lifetime," O'Brien said.
O'Brien is one of the 24 male athletes who represented Team USA. The games started on Aug. 6, and the finals wrapped up on Aug. 13.
"The competition was amazing, and there's really nothing like playing other teams from different countries," O'Brien said.
He said they came in confident and didn't expect the level of tough competition.
"The competition was a lot more than I expected," O'Brien said. "I was looking at the previous results from all the tournaments, and USA has always come out in the top three, and every team really put up a fight against us."
O'Brien also said the language barrier didn't make things any easier.
"A lot of the players didn't speak English, so that was really difficult. But there was at least one player per team that spoke English," O'Brien said. "So, if there were any foul calls, we would just talk to that player or call someone over who could translate."
But their hard work certainly paid off, taking the gold in the end.
"During the final point, one of my friends, he got the last catch of the game, and our whole team rushed from the sidelines onto the field," O'Brien said. "It was just a sense of pure excitement and happiness."
As for what's next for the champ, O'Brien said he hopes to tryout for U24 Worlds next.
"See if I can make the team, and I'll also be doing some college Ultimate at OSU," O'Brien said.
O'Brien said this is a moment he will truly cherish forever. And now, he has some new lifelong 'ultimate' buddies.
"I have met so many amazing people playing and on this team," O'Brien said. "The whole team is just awesome, and I think everyone on this team deserved to be here."
O'Brien encourages everyone interested in ultimate frisbee to get involved within the community. He said this is a fun sport to pick up with your friends or family.