Eugene to hold final meeting for MLK Jr. Park redesign

EUGENE, Ore. -- Thursday night will be the last chance for members of the Eugene public to provide input on future changes for the city’s Martin Luther King Jr. Park.
Martin Luther King Jr. Park is a small urban park in Eugene tucked between Ninth Place and 10th Avenue along Grant Street. Constructed in 1982 with Community Development Block Grant Funds, the park has attracted negative attention from Eugene residents and officials alike because of issues with illicit activity and homelessness at the park. For some time, Eugene officials have been working to redesign the park with an eye towards safety and community usability, and have been asking residents to provide feedback.
The City of Eugene announced that it is entering the final stages of designing the new MLK Jr. Park. Eugene Parks and Open Space staff will host a public meeting at 6:30 p.m. on March 2 to present the final design and invite audience feedback. Officials are encouraging residents to attend, either in-person at the Cesar Chavez Elementary School Library or online via Zoom. An online survey is also available.
Eugene officials said the renovation of MLK Jr. Park is expected to be completed in 2024.