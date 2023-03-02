 Skip to main content
...CHANCES FOR LOWLAND SNOW REMAIN IN THE FORECAST FRIDAY NIGHT
THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...

There is an increasing threat of snow Friday night and Saturday
morning across the interior lowlands of southwest Washington and
northwest Oregon, including the Portland metro and the I-5
corridor from Eugene, Oregon to Castle Rock, Washington. This is
due to an incoming low pressure system that is set to dive
southward out of the Gulf of Alaska and move towards the Pacific
Northwest Friday night. The main forecast challenge is determining
exactly where this low will track and how heavy precipitation will
be, as the exact track and precipitation intensity will determine
what locations do or do not see accumulating snow. Forecast
uncertainty is currently high as model guidance continues to show
differing tracks of the surface low and varying degrees of
precipitation intensity. While forecast snow amounts are currently
less than one inch across the interior lowlands, there is a small
but nonzero chance for snow amounts in excess of two to four
inches by late Saturday morning (<5% chance as of 1 PM PST
Thursday, March 2nd). If snow amounts in excess of four inches do
end up occurring for some locations, then at least some tree
damage would be expected given the heavy and wet nature of the
snow. Anyone with travel plans Friday night or Saturday should pay
close attention to the forecast over the next 24 hours to monitor
for potential changes as the track of the surface low becomes
more clear.

Eugene to hold final meeting for MLK Jr. Park redesign

MLK Jr. Park

EUGENE, Ore. -- Thursday night will be the last chance for members of the Eugene public to provide input on future changes for the city’s Martin Luther King Jr. Park.

Martin Luther King Jr. Park is a small urban park in Eugene tucked between Ninth Place and 10th Avenue along Grant Street. Constructed in 1982 with Community Development Block Grant Funds, the park has attracted negative attention from Eugene residents and officials alike because of issues with illicit activity and homelessness at the park. For some time, Eugene officials have been working to redesign the park with an eye towards safety and community usability, and have been asking residents to provide feedback.

The City of Eugene announced that it is entering the final stages of designing the new MLK Jr. Park. Eugene Parks and Open Space staff will host a public meeting at 6:30 p.m. on March 2 to present the final design and invite audience feedback. Officials are encouraging residents to attend, either in-person at the Cesar Chavez Elementary School Library or online via Zoom. An online survey is also available.

MLK Jr. Park design concept

Eugene officials said the renovation of MLK Jr. Park is expected to be completed in 2024.

