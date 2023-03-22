Eugene to roll out E-scooters as a new public transportation option

Weather Alert

...POTENTIAL FOR LOW ELEVATION SNOW FRIDAY AND SATURDAY MORNINGS... There is a 20 percent chance for snow accumulations of up to 1 inches for areas below 1000 ft. This includes the Greater Portland/Vancouver Metro Area, Salem, Eugene, Kelso, Cascade Locks, Albany as well as other locations within the Willamette Valley and along the Columbia River. This will be from 10 PM Thursday to 8 AM PDT Friday and 10 PM Friday to 8 AM PDT Saturday. For additional weather information and to stay up to date on the current forecast visit our web site at www.weather.gov/portland