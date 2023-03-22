Eugene to roll out E-scooters as a new public transportation option

EUGENE, Ore. -- The city of Eugene will be introducing new e-scooters as a new means of public transportation on March 31. This is the first time shared e-scooters will be available for public use in Eugene.
Karen Mason, a transportation planner for the city of Eugene, originally brought up the idea in 2019. Now, with City Council approval, the city has selected the company Superpedestrian to supply the scooters.
Scott Holt, the general manager for Superpedestrian, said the company has put scooters in cities as big as Los Angeles and Seattle. But they also have experience working with smaller cities.
“So the city of Eugene is going to fall in that mid-tier and going to be a lot of good ridership,” Holt said. ”So we usually gauge our ridership off of how much participation or use the scooter will get on a daily average. We're thinking these scooters are going to get anywhere between two to three trips a day."
Mason said she is excited to see this become a reality, but expressed it took a lot of work from a lot of different groups to get here.
"We had input from the University of Oregon, input from Lane Transit District, various departments within the city,” Mason said. “All working together to make sure this best meets the goals of our various -- making sure this all works out essentially."
Mason said the introduction of the scooters will also help the city work towards achieving many of its different goals like increasing active transportation use and climate recovery by cutting back on carbon emissions with fewer cars on the road.
“And we know that a lot of our car trips happen for trips that are under two miles,” Mason said. “So if you can take a scooter from your house to your job, if you can take a scooter to go pick up a carton of milk and go back home. That will help us meet our recovery goals."
Superpedestrian is the company supplying the scooters, but it will actually be Cascadia Mobility that will handle the operations. Cascadia is familiar with operating in Eugene already. They manage the Peacehealth Rides bike share. Cascadia’s communications manager Justin Sandoval said the pairing just makes sense.
“Their vision really aligns with Cascadia Mobility's of improving access to sustainable transportation options,” Sandoval said. “And then also a value that's even a value for ours is working with cities and becoming a partner. And they're a breath of...their mission and values is the same as ours in many, many ways. So just that was a highlight for me."
Right now the plan is for 200 scooters to be out on the streets on March 31. More will gradually be put out until a total of 600 are available for public use.