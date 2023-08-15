Eugene Water and Electric Board asks customers to conserve energy through Wednesday

 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions. Afternoon high temperatures
of 96 to 105 expected, warmest across the lower terrain of the
Foothills valleys and across the Willamette Valley. A tad
cooler for Wednesday, with highs 95 to 102. Expect continued
warm nights, with temperatures only cooling to the middle 60s
to lower 70s, with warmest in the larger urban cores such as
Portland, Salem and Eugene.

* WHERE...In Oregon, Greater Portland Metro Area, Central
Willamette Valley, South Willamette Valley, Northern Oregon
Cascade Foothills and Cascade Foothills in Lane County. In
Washington, Greater Vancouver Area.

* WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

dial 2 1 1 during business hours or visit 211info.org in Oregon
or wa211.org in Washington

&&

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY FOR SMOKE IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT FRIDAY...
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY FOR SMOG IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT THURSDAY...

The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality and the Lane Regional
Air Protection Agency continues an Air Quality Advisory for smoke,
which is in effect until 6 AM PDT Friday. In addition an Air Quality
Advisory for Smog remains in effect for the Eugene & Springfield area
through 6 AM Thursday.

An Air Quality Advisory for smoke remains in effect. Smoke from the
Bedrock and other fires in the region will continue to push smoke
into Lane County, affecting more locations including the
Eugene and Springfield metro area. LRAPA expects periods of
Unhealthy air quality in Oakridge, and Moderate to Unhealthy for
Sensitive Groups in Eugene and Springfield.

An Air Quality Advisory for smog, or ozone remains in effect. The
advisory covers Eugene-Springfield area. The Air Quality Agencies expect
pollution to reach levels that could be unhealthy for sensitive
groups, including children, pregnant people, older adults, and people
with heart disease or respiratory conditions. Health officials
recommend that people limit outdoor activity when pollution levels
are high.


More information about air quality can be found at:
www.oregon.gov/DEQ
www.lrapa.org
fire.airnow.gov
oregonsmoke.org

Eugene Water and Electric Board asks customers to conserve energy through Wednesday

  • Updated
  • 0
EWEB

EUGENE, Ore. – Eugene Water and Electric Board officials are asking customers to voluntarily reduce their energy usage through Wednesday and particularly between the hours of 4 p.m. and 9 p.m., according to the utility company.

EWEB said continued hot weather and the impacts of wildfire smoke in the area have strained the regional power grid and market prices for electricity are currently at exceedingly high rates. Under normal conditions, EWEB pays between $30 and $50 per megawatt hour, but presently at peak times the prices are ranging between $1,000 and $1,700 per megawatt hour, EWEB officials said.

The utility company said that wildfire conditions throughout the region have shut down several regional generators, including EWEB’s Carmen-Smith hydroelectric facility on the McKenzie River, which has been affected by the Lookout Fire.

Shutting down the Carmen-Smith generator required EWEB to purchase power elsewhere on the market, where prices have been driven up by current supply and demand conditions, EWEB said.

EWEB officials are not forecasting any emergency power shutoffs or rolling blackouts, but said that reliability could be impacted if other regional generators are forced offline.

“We are not panicked, and we don’t want our customers to panic,” says Brian Booth, EWEB’s chief energy resource officer. “But if customers can take some simple steps to reduce or shift their electricity usage, it can reduce costs and relieve some of the strain on the grid during these extreme conditions.”

EWEB officials said that avoiding charging electric vehicles and setting air conditioner units to 74 degrees or higher are ways to save energy. Using smaller countertop appliances instead of a stove or oven, delaying the use of a clothes dryer or dishwasher, and turning off unnecessary lights or electronics are also recommended, EWEB said.

