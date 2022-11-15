Eugene Water and Electric Board building earthquake-resistant water storage tanks

EUGENE, Ore. -- The Eugene Water and Electric Board is building two enormous concrete barrels to store water for the city of Eugene, and both containers are built to withstand an earthquake.
The concrete water containers are in the South Hills of Eugene on east 40th Street. These two containers are the first of six planned installations across the South Hills, and each container will be 35 feet tall, 212 feet in diameter, and will be able to hold 7.5 million gallons. EWEB says they expect to be done with the project in December 2023, assuming there are no delays in construction.
EWEB says the new water tanks are being constructed to be more resilient to major natural disasters like the expected Cascadia Subduction Zone earthquake. Scientists say this is an earthquake that is predicted to strike the Pacific Northwest at some point in the relatively near future and cause immense damage to the area. EWEB says the new water tanks are designed with flexible piping that can bend without breaking in the event of an earthquake, as well as sensors to detect an earthquake and shut off valves to keep water in the tanks.
EWEB said they purchased the property on which the new containers are being built back in the 1950s with the intent of building water storage. It was only in 2015, however, that the early stages of construction began when EWEB created a new water system plan. EWEB officials say that water systems in Oregon are required to have a plan that looks at least 20 years in the future and lays out the water and infrastructure needs of the community. EWEB's most recent plan included the construction of six massive, earthquake-resistant tanks in the South Hills.
EWEB officials said siting for the tanks was a challenge, as they had to be at a specific elevation of 607 feet. One of the only places in all of Eugene is the site currently undergoing construction, which is in a residential neighborhood at the end of Patterson Street off east 40th Avenue. EWEB officials said they are trying to build in a way that is respectful to the neighbors, preserves the oak savannah habitat on the west side of the site, and leaves as much green and open space as possible.