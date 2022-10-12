Eugene Water and Electric Board practices cleaning up oil spill

EUGENE, Ore. -- The Eugene Water and Electric Board and other agencies prepared for a worst-case-scenario for river health on Wednesday by cleaning up a simulated oil spill on the Willamette River.
EWEB officials say that every year they perform oil drills where crews test out predetermined strategies for spill response. Crews test out different strategies at different locations to fine-tune a response, and the exercises are also used as team-building practice. At about 8:30 a.m. on October 12, they started this year’s drill at Whitely Landing in Eugene.
"We've been doing these spill drills every year since about 2003," said Karl Morgenstern, EWEB's water source protection coordinator. "It helps new people get up to speed, it helps veterans kind of hone those skills and teach those that are coming in as new people trying to learn those skills."
The scenario involved a simulated spill of used oil from a crashed tanker truck upstream. EWEB’s method for the exercise was to use a containment boom to sweep the oil to one side of the shore, then skim off the oil into tanks for disposal. The drill was directed by the Region Two Hazmat Team from Eugene Springfield Fire, and involved about 40 people from 10 different agencies and organizations. The successful drill lasted until about 3:30 p.m.