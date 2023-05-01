Eugene Water and Electric Board to decommission Leaburg Hydroelectric Project

LEABURG, Ore. – The Eugene Water and Electric Board has finally decided to begin the lengthy process of decommissioning the aged Leaburg Hydroelectric Project.

EWEB has been considering the fate of the Leaburg Canal, Dam and Hydroelectric Project since 2018, when the canal was taken out of service at the request of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. The Leaburg Canal was built in the late 1920s, making it nearly 100 years old. EWEB officials said they had identified many deficiencies that had cropped up in its long life, and in December 2022 Frank Lawson, EWEB’s general manager, recommended the decommissioning of the dam.

In April 2023, EWEB’s Board of Commissioners voted to decommission the Leaburg Hydroelectric Project. EWEB said commissioners looked at the results of the assessment that had been ongoing since 2018 and found it simply not financially viable to keep in operation. Commissioners said that if they were to undertake the effort to renovate the project, they would be committed to prohibitively high costs for electricity for at least the next 40 years. Instead, EWEB said they’ll buy electricity from the Bonneville Power Administration to make up for the lost power from the Leaburg project while keeping an eye out for other low-cost power alternatives.

The cost of bringing the project up to modern standards was not the only reason EWEB decided to abandon the Leaburg Hydroelectric Project. Commissioners also said dropping the project would protect them from economic risks as climate change and other factors call the project’s viability into question. Commissioners also said decommissioning the dam would protect water quality in the area and reduce service costs.

Although EWEB’s mind is made up on decommissioning the project, it will be at least a decade before any actual construction work begins. EWEB said it will first conduct years of investigation and preparation before they actually begin dismantling any infrastructure, as well as implementing measures to mitigate risk to the surrounding communities in the short term.

EWEB said the process of decommissioning the Leaburg Hydroelectric Project will involve several considerations. EWEB said they will remove the Leaburg Dam, which will restore the McKenzie River to its natural free-flowing state. EWEB also said they’ll modify the Leaburg Canal for stream and stormwater conveyance and work with those affected by the dewatering of the canal, particularly the Leaburg and McKenzie fish hatcheries. EWEB plans to develop access to Leaburg Dam Road on the south side of the river as well.

The decommissioning of the Leaburg Hydroelectric Project will be a lengthy undertaking, and EWEB has provided more information on their website.