Eugene Water & Electric Board holds Emergency Water Management Event for Community

EUGENE, Ore -- In an emergency situation having clean, drinkable water can mean the difference between life and death.
At Prairie Mountain School, the Eugene Water and Electric Board has set up an emergency water station where community members can learn how to manage their water. The event started at 11 a.m. on Saturday and lasted until 1 p.m.
According to EWEB's emergency management specialist, Jeremiah Bridges, everyone is given a two gallon container.
At the water emergency station Saturday, people filled up their containers with water from a well. Then they were shown how to disinfect their water with a cleaning product; after thirty minutes the water would be clean. The idea for these emergency stations came about as EWEB officials brainstormed different ways to give water to people, if something ever went wrong.
A lot of this is in preparation for a natural disaster such as an earthquake or if somehow the water supply was disrupted or contaminated.
"We can activate these and at least have people give them the water that they need to survive until we get things up and running again," Bridges said.
The water well used at the stations run 100 feet deep. The emergency station at Prairie Mountain School is one of five located throughout Eugene. Two new ones were opened last year at the Lane Events Center and the Sheldon Community Center. The Eugene Science Center and Howard Elementary serve as other stations as well.
"Areas that can hold a lot of people and are a little more central to different communities we've kind of strategically planned them out to encircle Eugene," Bridges said.
Eugene residents like Monica Ceveallos feel what she learned would help her in a real life situation.
"Just the concept of being able to know, where water is in an emergency situation because something you don't think about, and don't really realize it's being made public now," she said.
Other residents like Jery Rosemeyer said they hoped EWEB would continue the training exercises annually.
"EWEB is a very forward thinking and community minded organization and we're lucky to have it and I feel really good about EWEB," he said.