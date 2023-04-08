Eugene woman arrested after allegedly stealing construction truck and leading police on a chase

JUNCTION CITY, Ore.—A Eugene woman was arrested for allegedly stealing a construction truck after ramming through a security gate while leading police on a chase through Harrisburg.
On Friday, April 7, just before 8:15 p.m., deputies with the Lane County Sheriff’s Office called Junction City dispatch to report a possible drunk driver near Prairie Road and Meadowview Road.
The driver, identified as Tara Maffey, was in a large construction-type truck, according to police.
Officers went to the area and located the truck, which was stopped at a business in the 800 block of Ivy Street. They contacted Maffey, who said she had been sexually assaulted and then drove away in the truck without providing any additional information.
Officers attempted to catch up to Maffey as she was driving north on Highway 99 toward Harrisburg. At one point, she stopped the truck in the middle of the road, briefly blocking traffic. Officers continued to follow Maffey with sirens on as she swerved in and out of the lanes and almost hit another car on Harrisburg Bridge. Eventually, she drove through a construction zone and stopped at the Dari Mart in Harrisburg.
According to police, Maffey then refused to get out of the truck. But after some negotiations, officers were about to detain Maffey safely.
During the investigation, officers contacted the construction truck owner, who didn’t know it was stolen. The truck had been parked at a business off Coburg Road, south of the City of Coburg.
Officers then went to the business, and that’s when they learned that Maffey allegedly drove the truck through a metal security gate earlier in the evening when trying to escape. The gate is severely damaged.
Maffey is now facing multiple charges, including Possession of a Stolen Vehicle and Reckless Driving.