Eugene woman arrested after trying to grab officer’s gun, police say

EUGENE, Ore. – A woman who stole a work truck and fought with a police officer was arrested yesterday, Eugene police say.
The Eugene Police Department says in the afternoon of July 21, a Les Schwab work truck was stolen from east 16th Street and Patterson Street. The EPD said that later that same day, at about 4:30 p.m., an officer spotted the truck on Floral Hill Drive and went to pull it over.
Police said the woman driving the truck, later identified as Amanda Lillian Garcia, 31, pulled into a house’s driveway on Floral Hill Drive and left the vehicle. Police said Garcia ran away into the side yard of the house, where the officer stopped her. The EPD said Garcia then fought with the officer, grabbed his vest and radio, and tried several times to grab his holstered firearm. Another officer eventually arrived to help the first one in taking Garcia into custody, police said.
Garcia was taken to the Lane County Jail and charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle, eluding by foot, resisting arrest and first-degree attempted theft of a firearm. Police say the truck was returned to the Junction City Les Schwab.