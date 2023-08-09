Eugene woman arrested, charged with assault after early-morning shooting

EUGENE, Ore. – A woman is in the Lane County Jail on charges of assault and possession of a firearm after a shooting that left one person with non-life-threatening wounds, the Eugene Police Department said.
According to EPD officials, at about 1 a.m. on August 8, officers responded to a reported shooting at an apartment on west 11th Avenue. Police said they arrived to the apartment to find a 39-year-old woman had been shot by a then-unknown assailant, but a friend of the victim had taken her to the hospital. Police said her injuries were not life threatening. Evidence at the scene identified Amber Dawn Louise Colwell, 35, as the suspected shooter, police said.
Police said the detective assigned to the case spotted Colwell riding a bicycle on Roosevelt Boulevard at about 9:44 a.m. on the same day. Police said a unit was sent to the area to conduct what EPD called a “high risk stop” of Colwell, but she was taken into custody without incident. EPD said Colwell was sent to the Lane County Jail on charges of first-degree assault and being a felon in possession of a firearm. She remains in jail as of August 9.