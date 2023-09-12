Eugene woman arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants following crash

EUGENE, Ore. -- A Eugene woman was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants after crashing into another motorist on the westbound Beltline highway early on Monday morning, police said.
The Eugene Police Department said officers responded at 2:40 a.m. on September 11 to a two-vehicle crash on Beltline between Division Avenue and River Road. One of the drivers, a 19-year-old Eugene woman, told police she was traveling westbound when she was struck from behind by a Scion which then pushed her vehicle into the center cement barrier, authorities said.
Police said an officer who attempted to locate the Scion’s driver, identified as Trisha Lynn Holland, 38, of Eugene, found her arguing with Eugene Springfield Fire personnel who were looking for Holland inside the car, unaware that she’d already gotten out. Officers that spoke with Holland suspected she was impaired, and further investigation led to Holland being arrested and jailed for driving under the influence of intoxicants, police said.