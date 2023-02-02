 Skip to main content
Eugene woman looking for items from an auctioned storage unit

  • Updated
  • 0
Storage unit

A picture of McCreary's storage unit as it looked when she finished packing it up. Courtesy: Stephanie McCreary

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- A local woman is asking for the public’s help in tracking down some irreplaceable items from a storage unit she lost access to.

Stephanie McCreary had a storage unit at the Main Street Mini-Storage in Springfield. A few months ago, she fell onto hard times and, only being able to meet her family’s basic needs, she fell behind on payments for the unit.

When she was finally able to make a payment, it was too late. The unit had already been sold in an auction.

McCreary said she knows she made a mistake in failing to pay for the unit and she is not looking for pity. Instead, she’s holding onto hope she can get those irreplaceable items back, knowing she made the right call choosing to support her family.

“I just wish I would've done things differently,” McCreary said. “And in my heart, I felt what I was doing in the time is what one my family needs and deserves. And I guess at the end of the day that's all I have to remember, is that I took care of my family's needs more than the wants.”

McCreary went online, posting to Facebook in hopes of getting the attention of the person who bought her belongings.

McCreary Facebook post

A Facebook post from McCreary asking the public's help in finding her items.

She says there are a lot of items inside the unit -- like clothes, furniture, and electronics -- but what she really wants back are items like framed puzzles, Christmas ornaments from her great-grandparents, and baby books from when her children were younger.

It’s those items, McCreary said, that are “absolutely irreplaceable” and mean the most to her

“Not the TVs, not the stereo, not the A/C, not the clothes -- nothing. I don't want any of that,” she said. “I want my grandfather's puzzle. I want my totes with Christmas ornaments in it and my childrens' baby books and the little keepsakes.”

Stephanie McCreary

Stephanie McCreary at the KEZI 9 studios.

McCreary said she desperately wants to hear from the person who purchased her unit.

“I’m not asking them to give it back, I’m asking them to give me the opportunity to either buy it back or them give it back to me,” she said. “It’s a few things and I’m hoping it’s not already in the dump.”

