Eugene woman recalls scary moment when man tried to get into her car

EUGENE, Ore. -- A local woman is safe, thanks to her quick thinking, and now she hopes to use her story to help others.
Sarah Costa said a man tried to get into her car while she was parked in the Walgreens parking lot off River Road.
"I needed to get some medicine, so I was going to stop at the Walgreens because it's on my way home. I just got off the phone with my boyfriend, and right when I hung up the phone call, I turned my head, and the guy was trying to get into my passenger door," Costa said.
This is where her quick thinking just might have saved her life.
"It all happened so fast. I ended up grabbing the door and locking the door with my left hand," Costa said.
She screamed and immediately threw her car in reverse to get away from the man and call the police.
"The guy put his hands up and ran back over to the vehicle that he was at," Costa said.
That's when she took a photo of the man by the SUV he went back to. When she first pulled into the parking lot, Costa said something about the car caught her attention.
"In the corner of my eye, I could see these two guys that were at a vehicle, it was like a black Chevy Tahoe, and he was just sitting there," Costa said.
After reporting the incident to the police, she finally drove home.
"He could've got in my car; he could've done anything, robbed me; I'm not sure what he was trying to do. So, I just wanted to basically make sure that I was taken care of," Costa said.
Costa looks back at her situation and is thankful she's safe, but now hopes to use it as a reminder to always be on the lookout.
"Be aware of your surroundings because anything can happen, and it can just happen like that," Costa said.
Janina Rager, a Community Engagement Specialist with the Eugene Police Department, said it's all about having situational awareness 24/7.
"Know what's going on around you," Rager said. "When you pull up in a parking lot, scan the area, are there other people around, is there someone suspicious, is there a more lit place I can park."
She said it's essential to lock your car doors at all times and not while you're parked or getting out of your car but also while you're driving.
"We've actually had instances where people are stopped at a stop light, and someone has just jumped in," Rager said.
Rager also said, whatever you do, don't let a criminal take you to another location.
"I call this a secondary crime scene; this is usually going to require detectives later because when someone's trying to get you to a secondary location, they usually don't have good plans for you," Rager said.
But if they manage to get in, she said to scream and honk your horn or safely crash your car.
"Crash your car, don't crash it into someone else, but you aren't going to get too far with someone who you have no idea what their intent is," Rager said.