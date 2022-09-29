Eugene woman wakes up to strange man watching her in her bedroom

EUGENE, Ore. -- One Eugene woman is on edge after one of her worst nightmares came true Wednesday morning.
"I’m not even wanting to think too hard about what I could have woken up to if I had slept in for 15 more minutes," she said.
A little after 7 a.m. on Sept. 28, one Eugene woman, who wished to remain anonymous for her own security, woke up and saw a man standing at her bedroom door.
"They were standing stock still, and I’m shouting at them and scrambling up out of bed and reaching for my phone and my glasses."
She said police and family were called and they discovered the man dropped two large kitchen towels and several paper towels outside of the house. The woman said she did not get the best look at the man because she was not wearing her glasses, but has a general idea of what he may look like.
“They were probably a Caucasian male," she said. "They might have had hair that covered their ears. Maybe they were a little heavy set, maybe anywhere from 5 foot 6 inches to 6 feet tall.
The woman said she has lived in the neighborhood for nearly a decade and during that time, crime has increased. For example, she reported her car stolen just two days prior. She is hoping her fellow neighbors will beef up security around their homes.
"A lock and a deadbolt doesn't mean anything to this kind of thief. So you are going to need a third kind of lock. It would be great, I hope, to come across a neighbor who has possible footage of this person wandering around at 6 in the morning, 7 a.m."
If you have any information about this incident, you are asked to contact the Eugene Police Department at 541-682-5154.