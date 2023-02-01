 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO
4 AM PST FRIDAY...
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 4 PM PST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, seas 15 to 20 ft at 12 seconds
and south winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt expected.
For the Small Craft Advisory, seas 7 to 12 ft at 7 seconds and
southeast winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Gale Warning, from 4 AM to 4 PM PST Friday. Small Craft
Advisory, from 10 PM this evening to 4 AM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

&&

Eugene YMCA and PeaceHealth announce partnership for community health

  • Updated
  • 0
YMCA construction site

Construction site of the new Eugene Family YMCA.

EUGENE, Ore. -- The Eugene Family Y.M.C.A. announced a new collaboration with the goal of enhancing community health.

The Y.M.C.A. will partner with PeaceHealth to develop health and wellness programming at the Y.M.C.A’s new location at 24th Avenue and Hillyard Street in Eugene.

The new facility will be ADA-accessible and will feature spaces for various activities and a wellness center that will bear the PeaceHealth name.

Brian Steffen, Chief Executive Officer of the Eugene Family Y.M.C.A., said the partnership was years in the making. He said research from PeaceHealth will help them create initiatives to address health issues in the community, like obesity, Parkinson’s Disease and mental health challenges.

“As we bring together our knowledge about programming and their knowledge about medical research, we can create programs founded on research that will change the lives of our community members,” he said.

Steel at the YMCA construction site

Steel beams lay on the ground at the site of the new Eugene Family YMCA.

Todd Salnas, Chief Executive of the Oregon network of PeaceHealth, said doctors could recommend patients at higher risk for certain conditions to take programs at the Y.M.C.A. developed to address the condition. He said the collaboration will be key in preventative care.

“Y.M.C.A. is very committed to serving preventative wellness, PeaceHealth's been doing it and does the same,” he said. “We just look that one plus one is gonna equal three in this example and that we're going to provide a great service and great program for those in need in our community.”

Steffen said collaborations like this are crucial to fulfilling the Y.M.C.A’s mission.

“The Y is focused on youth development, healthy living and social responsibility,” he said. “And we have partners that will help us expand various components in all of those areas of service.”

Welding at the YMCA construction site

A worker on a lift welding steel at the construction site of the new Eugene Family YMCA.

Steffen said PeaceHealth’s $1.25 million investment is another example of the community’s support in making the new Y.M.C.A. come together.

He said the project is on budget and the facility is on track to open this December.

