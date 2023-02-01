Eugene YMCA and PeaceHealth announce partnership for community health

EUGENE, Ore. -- The Eugene Family Y.M.C.A. announced a new collaboration with the goal of enhancing community health.
The Y.M.C.A. will partner with PeaceHealth to develop health and wellness programming at the Y.M.C.A’s new location at 24th Avenue and Hillyard Street in Eugene.
The new facility will be ADA-accessible and will feature spaces for various activities and a wellness center that will bear the PeaceHealth name.
Brian Steffen, Chief Executive Officer of the Eugene Family Y.M.C.A., said the partnership was years in the making. He said research from PeaceHealth will help them create initiatives to address health issues in the community, like obesity, Parkinson’s Disease and mental health challenges.
“As we bring together our knowledge about programming and their knowledge about medical research, we can create programs founded on research that will change the lives of our community members,” he said.
Todd Salnas, Chief Executive of the Oregon network of PeaceHealth, said doctors could recommend patients at higher risk for certain conditions to take programs at the Y.M.C.A. developed to address the condition. He said the collaboration will be key in preventative care.
“Y.M.C.A. is very committed to serving preventative wellness, PeaceHealth's been doing it and does the same,” he said. “We just look that one plus one is gonna equal three in this example and that we're going to provide a great service and great program for those in need in our community.”
Steffen said collaborations like this are crucial to fulfilling the Y.M.C.A’s mission.
“The Y is focused on youth development, healthy living and social responsibility,” he said. “And we have partners that will help us expand various components in all of those areas of service.”
Steffen said PeaceHealth’s $1.25 million investment is another example of the community’s support in making the new Y.M.C.A. come together.
He said the project is on budget and the facility is on track to open this December.