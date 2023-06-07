Eugene's Flower Home marks 100 years as part of Florist Transworld Delivery network

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. – A year ago, a local floral business celebrated their centennial anniversary, and now they’re celebrating another milestone.
On June 7, Eugene’s Flower Home marked 100 years of being part of Florist Transworld Delivery, more commonly known as FTD. The florist first opened for business in 1922, located near East 13th Avenue and Patterson Street and is now located on Harlow Road in Springfield.
The parents of one of the business’s current owners, Laura Brooks-Headley, took it over in 1962. Headley said she grew up in the business, and said in the earliest days prior to her parents taking over the owners had to have greenhouses to grow their own flowers.
Many changes have occurred in the past century, with the impact of the Internet among the most recent and influential on how they do business. FTD helps them with their online presence, Brooks-Headley said. While online shopping is an asset for customers, Brooks-Headley still recommends calling for advice on what they need and to find out what they have in stock.
“It's really a labor of love,” said Brooks-Headley. “That's what we keep saying, you know, that we enjoy helping people and helping them...through their, through their good times and bad. It's just kinda what we do, it's what we're here for.”
The COVID-19 pandemic saw many florists shut their doors, but Brooks-Headley said Eugene’s Flower Home continue to soldier on. As people couldn’t visit loved ones in nursing homes or the hospital, flowers became all the more valuable of a connection, Headley said. She said they also did a lot of home deliveries during the pandemic.
The spring season is typically busy with high school and college graduations. Leis are becoming more popular for these occasions, Brooks-Headley said, along with stage bouquets and presentation bouquets. Brooks-Headley said a one-to-one relationship with customers is important in order to understand what they are trying to express when they’re buying flowers.
This is why she describes their business as “facilitators of expression.”
Brooks-Headley said there used to be more interaction between florists, and FTD even had an association of florists with meeting and get togethers. Though there’s not as many florists around anymore, those that are still are able to connect and maintain good relationships, she said.