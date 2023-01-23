Eugene's Golden Gardens Park to get new features

EUGENE, Ore. -- Big plans are in the works for the Golden Gardens Park in Eugene, and city officials are asking residents for their input on the future of the park.
The Golden Gardens Park is located in the Bethel neighborhood of Eugene just north of Barger Drive. The city acquired an additional 170 acres for the park in 2007 thanks to funding from the 2006 Parks and Open Space Bond Measure. Back then, there were plans to develop the area into a sports complex including baseball diamonds, soccer fields, pickleball courts, a community park, an off-leash dog area and walking trails.
Since then, city officials have developed other plans for the use of the park in addition to a sports complex. One such idea is to establish a neighborhood park that would include a playground to serve the needs of nearby underserved neighborhoods. Another possible plan would be to turn the park into a nature conservation area with wildlife habitats and improved walking paths around the park’s existing pond and wetland areas.
“We’re trying to balance a lot, and we want to do it in a way that creates a beautiful space and does justice to the different needs and uses,” said Mark Kosmos, the city’s project manager. “More community input will help us do that.”
The first phase of construction at the park is currently scheduled to start in 2026. While city officials admit this is a distant date, they also say that makes now the perfect time to offer suggestions and input on the use of the park. Residents are strongly encouraged to attend the project’s first public meeting at Willamette High School on Tuesday, January 24 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. to weigh in. Food and drink will be served at the meeting, and residents can RSVP and get a link to join virtually by going to the city’s website.