Eugene's Golden Gardens Park to get new features

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TUESDAY TO 1 PM PST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Seas 10 to 13 ft at 17 to 19 seconds and north winds 5 to 15 kt expected. * WHERE...Portions of North Oregon coastal waters. * WHEN...From 1 AM Tuesday to 1 PM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&