Eugene's only nonprofit bike shop announces grand opening

EUGENE, Ore. – Eugene’s only nonprofit bike shop is hosting a grand opening on Saturday at their newest location.
Shift Community Bicycles, located at 811 W. 6th Ave., will host their grand opening on June 24 from noon until 6 p.m. They will wash your bike, fix it if needed, and have lots of food and treats available, as well. The nonprofit recently moved to a new location after operating out of a small hole-in-the-wall spot for the past two-and-a-half years.
“If you can just stop by on Saturday and check us out I think it's really going to help us understand what we do here being able to see it in real time with the different functions is really helpful, but really our mission is to help underserved communities access bikes,” said Josh Goldfarb, operations director for Shift Community Bicycles.
Shift Community Bicycles is the only nonprofit community bike shop in town, Goldfarb said. They received several bikes donated through the free Bikes 4 Kids program and are entirely donation based, right down to every last bike and bike part in the shop. Goldfarb said they’re always accepting donations on site.
“Really, our mission is to help underserved communities access bikes and to be able to see that happen with volunteers and members and seeing the program that we're working on that's really the best way to learn about Shift Community Cycles,” Goldfarb said.
There will be heavily discounted bikes available and proceeds will support a fundraiser to help families in the local area. Other highlights include a garage sale, shaved ice truck, pizza, and more.
More information is available on Shift Community Bicycles’ website.