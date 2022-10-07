Eugene's rat situation is reportedly improving, experts share advice to keep it that way

EUGENE, Ore. -- Pest control experts are reporting a noticeable improvement in the number of rat sightings in Eugene compared to the last couple of years.
"This time last year, we were already experiencing a 40% increase in our calls for rodents from that previous year, so as of right now, we are nowhere near that," said Rhonda Shifflet with Bug Zapper Pest Control.
David Ottowich with the company "Ask The Bug Man" has noticed similar improvements. He said he has been educating clients and others who are interested about how to prevent rats.
"You can throw traps and bait and everything else at these things, but the best way to eliminate them is to correct the cause that started it to begin with and that's food supply," Ottowich said.
Shifflett also weighed in on steps to prevent rats.
"Awareness is everything, so know your surroundings, be on the constant lookout to see whether or not there might be any possible access points that rodents potentially could get inside your home," Shifflett said.
Some people living in Eugene's Cal Young neighborhood, like Matthew Titus, have also noticed an improvement. A couple of years ago, he said rats were a major issue in the neighborhood, eventually finding their way into his shed.
"They destroyed anything they could get into," Titus said. "We had to take everything out of the shed, clean it, throw the stuff away that they destroyed, put everything back in. It was a real mess."
He's been told the mess may have been caused by chickens in the neighborhood.
"The people that have the chickens, I saw a pest control truck in their driveway as well," Titus said.
Alongside other factors, experts said chickens can attract rats.
"Anytime you feed the chickens you're feeding the rats. Plus, they love the chicken food," Ottowich said.
That's why experts said it's important to keep coops clean.
"Picking up those eggs daily, that can be very helpful," Shifflett said.
There are also other factors they said could attract rodents. Those include compost piles, bird feeders, and overflowing garbage cans.
"Overflowing garbage cans, which was an issue at a lot of the commercial accounts, but when COVID hit, their garbage cans weren't full, so then the rats started moving back into the neighborhoods," Ottowich said.
To try to keep the rat problem from getting worse again, there are some steps people can take.
"If you don't have a food supply in your yard, such as an abandoned garden, compost piles, or of course, bird feeders and chicken feeders, they're less likely to be around," Ottowich said.