...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING
THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING FOR SIGNIFICANTLY UNSTABLE CONDITIONS
FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 602, 603, 604, 605, 606, 607, 660, 665,
AND 667...

* AFFECTED AREA...In Oregon, Fire Weather Zone 602 North Oregon
Coast Range, Fire Weather Zone 603 East Slopes of the Central
Oregon Coast Range, Fire Weather Zone 604 Willamette Valley,
Fire Weather Zone 605 North Oregon Cascade Foothills, Fire
Weather Zone 606 Central Oregon Cascade Foothills and Fire
Weather Zone 607 Mt. Hood National Forest West of Cascade
Crest. In Washington, Fire Weather Zone 660 Extreme South
Washington Cascades and Foothills, Fire Weather Zone 665 East
Willapa Hills and Fire Weather Zone 667 Clark County Lowlands.

* WINDS...Northeast 10 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph...
locally higher winds with gusts up to 50 mph in the Cascades.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...15-25%.

* IMPACTS...Conditions may be favorable for rapid fire spread
which may threaten life and property. Use extra caution with
potential ignition sources, especially in grassy areas.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.

Evacuation levels increase for Cedar Creek Fire

Level 3 means to leave immediately.

LANE COUNTY, Ore. - Increased fire activity has caused the Lane County Sheriff's Office to increase their evacuations in several areas.

LEVEL 3 (GO NOW) EVACUATION NOTICES HAVE BEEN ISSUED FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

  • McFarland lakes & Elk Creek Trail areas

Level 3 means leave immediately! Do NOT take time to gather things. GO NOW! There is immediate and imminent danger and you should evacuate immediately. 

LEVEL 2 (BE SET) EVACUATION NOTICES HAVE BEEN ISSUED FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS:

  • Mink Lake Basin

Level 2 means: You must prepare to leave at a moment’s notice, and this may be the only notice that you receive.

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office has announced the following evacuation levels and corresponding areas:

LEVEL 3 (GO NOW) EVACUATION NOTICES HAVE BEEN ISSUED FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

Previous Level 2 evacuation areas including Johnny Lake, Clover Meadow, Lemish Lake, Many Lakes area, north to the line between Township 19 and 20 (approximately milepost 40.5 on Cascade Lakes Hwy). 

All areas west of the Cascade Lakes Hwy north of FS 4290 (Charlton Lake Road) north to Deschutes Bridge Area. This includes Cultus Lake, Little Cultus Lake, Corral Swamp, and the areas around Lemish and Ketchketch Buttes.

LEVEL 2 (BE SET) EVACUATION NOTICES HAVE BEEN ISSUED FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS:

Areas west of Cascade Lakes Hwy and south of FS 4290 (Charlton Lake Road) south to the line between Township 21 and 22 (approximately milepost 54 on Cascade Lakes Hwy). 

Areas between the Metolius – Windigo Trail / Six Lakes Trail and the County Line including Winopee Lake, Snowshoe Lakes and Leech lake. 

LEVEL 1 (READY) EVACUATION NOTICES HAVE BEEN ISSUED FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS:

Areas around the west side of Crane Prairie from Deschutes Bridge south to FS 42 (South Century Drive including Browns Mountain, Cow Meadow, Quinn Meadow, and Rock Creek Campgrounds.   

