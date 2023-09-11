Evacuation notice lifted on McCully Mountain Fire

LINN COUNTY, Ore. – Linn County sheriff’s officials announced on Monday morning that they have lifted a Level 1 (BE READY) evacuation notice for the areas of McCully Mountain and Thomas Creek Drive as fire crews continue to battle a 15-acre fire in the area.

The evacuation order, which had been issued on September 10, was lifted just before 11 a.m. on September as overnight conditions allowed firefighters to make progress on the fire, authorities said. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office said that fire crews established fire lines around its perimeter and crews worked to remove flammable materials from the site on Monday.

The LCSO said on September 10 that the Oregon Department of Forestry responded to an eight-acre fire southwest of McCully Mountain in remote terrain past the locked gates on Thomas Creek Drive. A Level 1 evacuation notice was issued as a precautionary measure, which encouraged residents in the area to monitor and be aware of changing conditions through social and local media.

Updates on the fire can be followed on the Linn County Sheriff’s Office website and Facebook page.