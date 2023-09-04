Evacuation notices for Lookout Fire downgraded as containment continues

MCKENZIE BRIDGE, Ore. – Favorable weather and hard work from firefighters has led authorities to reduce the urgency of several evacuation orders near the Lookout Fire, burning just north of McKenzie Bridge.
Level 3 (GO NOW) orders are still in place for areas closest to the fire including part of Horse Creek Road, the Lookout Campground, and the area west of Highway 126 from Scott Road north into Linn County. Level 2 (Be Set) notices have been set for the area east of Blue River Reservoir Road and the area north of Mill Creek Road. Many areas that were previously under Level 2 or level 3 evacuation orders have been set to Level 1 (Be Ready) including Old Foley Ridge Road, North Bank Road, Yale Lane, and several others. More information, including a map of evacuation areas, is available on Lane County’s website.
The Lookout Fire is currently burning about 24,581 acres and is 20% contained as of September 4, firefighters said. Fire activity is minimal thanks to light rain on Sunday morning, and crews are working to deal with hot spots and strengthen existing containment lines. Crews are also making progress on containing other nearby fires including the Horse Creek and Pothole Fires.